Test Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape East London

Hire Resolve is actively seeking a talented Test Automation Engineer for one of our esteemed clients in the IT Services and IT Consulting industry. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a dynamic team, driving innovation and quality in software development through advanced automation testing solutions. If you’re passionate about automation, have a keen eye for detail, and are ready to take on new challenges, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities



Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define testing strategies, design test cases, and ensure coverage for both manual and automated testing.

Develop, maintain, and execute automated test scripts using Java, focusing on both web front-end and API testing.

Execute manual test cases, perform exploratory testing, and document results, ensuring that software meets quality standards.

Log and track bugs in Jira, providing detailed documentation, and work closely with developers to resolve issues.

Integrate automated tests into the CI/CD pipeline using tools like Jenkins or GitLab CI, ensuring continuous and reliable testing.

Organize and manage test cases using Xray, ensuring comprehensive test coverage and traceability from requirements to execution.

Participate in Agile ceremonies, provide QA insights, and contribute to the continuous improvement of testing processes, tools, and frameworks.

Requirements



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Certification in software testing, such as ISTQB, is advantageous.

Proven experience in test automation, particularly with Java and Selenium.

Hands-on experience with API testing tools like RestAssured or Postman.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies, such as Scrum or Kanban.

Knowledge of Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) practices and tools.

Proficiency in using Jira and Xray for test case management and defect tracking.

Benefits



Salary – Negotiable

