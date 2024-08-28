Threat Analyst (Cyber Security) at Ciba Industries

Job Title: Threat Analyst (Cyber Security)

Location: Johannesburg

Contract type: Permanent/Contract

Hybrid

A Threat Analyst will play a critical role in identifying, analysing, and mitigating threats to the organization’s information systems and data. This role requires a keen understanding of cyber threats, strong analytical skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. The Threat Analyst will work closely with other members of the cybersecurity team to ensure the organization’s digital assets are protected from emerging threats.

Roles and responsibilities:

Threat Monitoring & Analysis: Continuously monitor and analyse security events from various sources, including security information and event management (SIEM) systems, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), firewalls, and endpoint protection systems.

Incident Response: Assist in the detection, response, and remediation of cybersecurity incidents. Provide detailed analysis of incidents to identify root causes and potential impact.

Threat Intelligence: Collect and analyse threat intelligence from various sources, including open-source intelligence (OSINT), to stay informed of the latest threats and vulnerabilities. Disseminate relevant intelligence to the security team and stakeholders.

Vulnerability Assessment: Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration tests to identify and address security weaknesses in the organization’s infrastructure.

Security Reporting: Prepare and deliver regular reports on the security posture of the organization, including threat landscape updates, incident trends, and recommendations for improvement.

Collaboration: Work closely with other teams, including IT, compliance, and risk management, to ensure a cohesive approach to cybersecurity. Participate in security awareness training for employees.

Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest trends in cybersecurity and threat analysis. Recommend and implement improvements to the organization’s threat detection and response capabilities.

Provide support for incident response, surveillance, vulnerability identification, secure network design, and threat monitoring at an enterprise level.

Conduct research on emerging threats, maintain proficiency in exploitation tools, and develop threat profiles to rapidly address security incidents.

Utilise industry-recognized security tools and technology to stay ahead of threats.

Experience and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in cyber security, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in a cybersecurity role, with a focus on threat analysis, incident response, or a related area.

Proficiency with security tools such as SIEM, IDS/IPS, firewalls, and endpoint protection systems.

Strong understanding of networking, operating systems, and common cybersecurity frameworks (e.g., MITRE ATT&CK, NIST).

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. Ability to think critically and identify patterns in large datasets.

Strong verbal and written communication skills. Ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment and collaborate with colleagues from various departments.

Desired Skills:

Cyber

Security

Cybersecurity

IDS

IPS

MITRE

ATT&CK

NIST

