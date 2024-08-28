Threat Analyst (Cyber Security) at Ciba Industries

Aug 28, 2024

Job Title: Threat Analyst (Cyber Security)
Location: Johannesburg
Contract type: Permanent/Contract
Hybrid

A Threat Analyst will play a critical role in identifying, analysing, and mitigating threats to the organization’s information systems and data. This role requires a keen understanding of cyber threats, strong analytical skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. The Threat Analyst will work closely with other members of the cybersecurity team to ensure the organization’s digital assets are protected from emerging threats.

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Threat Monitoring & Analysis: Continuously monitor and analyse security events from various sources, including security information and event management (SIEM) systems, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), firewalls, and endpoint protection systems.
  • Incident Response: Assist in the detection, response, and remediation of cybersecurity incidents. Provide detailed analysis of incidents to identify root causes and potential impact.
  • Threat Intelligence: Collect and analyse threat intelligence from various sources, including open-source intelligence (OSINT), to stay informed of the latest threats and vulnerabilities. Disseminate relevant intelligence to the security team and stakeholders.
  • Vulnerability Assessment: Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration tests to identify and address security weaknesses in the organization’s infrastructure.
  • Security Reporting: Prepare and deliver regular reports on the security posture of the organization, including threat landscape updates, incident trends, and recommendations for improvement.
  • Collaboration: Work closely with other teams, including IT, compliance, and risk management, to ensure a cohesive approach to cybersecurity. Participate in security awareness training for employees.
  • Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with the latest trends in cybersecurity and threat analysis. Recommend and implement improvements to the organization’s threat detection and response capabilities.
  • Provide support for incident response, surveillance, vulnerability identification, secure network design, and threat monitoring at an enterprise level.
  • Conduct research on emerging threats, maintain proficiency in exploitation tools, and develop threat profiles to rapidly address security incidents.
  • Utilise industry-recognized security tools and technology to stay ahead of threats.

Experience and qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in cyber security, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in a cybersecurity role, with a focus on threat analysis, incident response, or a related area.
  • Proficiency with security tools such as SIEM, IDS/IPS, firewalls, and endpoint protection systems.
  • Strong understanding of networking, operating systems, and common cybersecurity frameworks (e.g., MITRE ATT&CK, NIST).
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. Ability to think critically and identify patterns in large datasets.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills. Ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
  • Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment and collaborate with colleagues from various departments.

If you’re ready to take on a new challenge and make an impact, we want to hear from you. Apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber
  • Security
  • Cybersecurity
  • IDS
  • IPS
  • MITRE
  • ATT&CK
  • NIST

Learn more/Apply for this position