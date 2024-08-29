2nd Line Server Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Cape Town Area.

Leading Client in the Technology Industry requires a Senior Server Support Engineer to provide 2nd line support within the server management, end user computing layer and support layer.

Assist with escalations from 1st line support engineers

Provide 2nd line data centre support at the server infrastructure level

Escalate to 3rd line timeously to maintain SLA commitments, to further remediate and resolve the incident.

Preventative maintenance (Patch management)

Regular updating the Service Desk and all customers with progress-information and estimated times to completionMinimum Requirements:

Matric or Grade 12

Tertiary qualification : IT Diploma / Degree coupled with MCSE or equivalent Certification essential

Min 5 years’ experience supporting data centre software and must have good understanding of server environment

Must have valid drivers license and own reliable transport

Desired Skills:

Datacentre

Support Engineer

MCSE

