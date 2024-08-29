Advanced video surveillance technology as a smart city enabler

Smart cities are increasingly becoming a focus area for governments and companies across Africa. However, the transition to these environments does not come without challenges, especially when it comes to security and resource management.

By Teresa Huysamen, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking

This is where video management systems (VMS) have emerged as a critical tool to provide public and private sector entities with the means in this transformation by having a comprehensive view of the environment in which they operate.

With the right VMS in place, municipalities and businesses can more rapidly respond to existing security challenges while also having a platform to anticipate and adapt to future demands. South African cities are dynamic environments where safety, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making can be game-changers in their transition to becoming digitally-led and citizen-centric.

The security measures of any smart city must be able to scale alongside the urban development taking place. Traditional security systems often fall short in this regard, as they were not designed with the flexibility to grow or adapt to changing needs.

Modern VMSs are engineered with scalability as one of their building blocks. As a city expands, whether through new infrastructure, increased population density, or technological advancements, the associated security systems can adapt to provide comprehensive protection without requiring a complete overhaul or reinvestment in new solutions.

Of course, scalability is about more than just handling an increasing number of cameras or monitoring more locations. It also requires the ability to maintain high performance and reliability as the environment grows.

This involves dynamic scaling of resources, such as switching between high and low-resolution images based on the available CPU power of the client computer.

This ensures optimal performance without compromising on quality. This feature is particularly crucial in urban settings where the density and complexity of the environment demand a significantly more flexible solution than what traditional VMS can deliver.

Integrating a modern VMS with other urban management tools is also important. This allows for a holistic approach to city management. Within this context, video data is not isolated but becomes part of a larger ecosystem.

This environment includes traffic management, emergency response, and resource allocation systems. For example, in a smart city, video feeds can be used not only for security but also for monitoring traffic flow, identifying accidents in real time, or even managing energy usage by analysing patterns of movement and activity.

By using a VMS that can work with a range of devices and platforms, city planners and business leaders can ensure that their security infrastructure contributes to the overall intelligence of the city. The Hanwha Vision Wisenet WAVE VMS, for instance, is a service that easily integrates with existing environments.

The adaptability of these systems extends to their user interface as well. With intuitive design features, such as drag-and-drop tools and customisable workspaces, an advanced VMS can empower users to tailor the system to their specific needs. For instance, either managing a single building or an entire city.

The ability to quickly access and manipulate video data, generate alerts, and conduct detailed searches is essential for effective urban management. This flexibility ensures that the system remains useful and relevant, regardless of the specific challenges or priorities of the moment.

As South Africa continues on its path towards smarter, more connected cities, the role of embracing a scalable VMS will only become more significant. These systems provide the foundation for a security infrastructure that is not only capable of meeting today’s challenges but is also prepared for the demands of tomorrow.