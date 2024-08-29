C# Full Stack Developer

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Full Stack Developer with a strong focus on UI development, Angular (version 14+), backend technologies such as C# or Java, and experience with .NET (version 7+) and Microsoft Azure. The ideal candidate will have a passion for building scalable, high-quality, and high-performance web applications. This role requires a strong understanding of both frontend and backend technologies and a proven track record of delivering robust software solutions in a cloud environment.
Job Description:
This position will primarily focus on front-end development while requiring full stack capabilities.
Essential Skills:
- UI Development
- Angular (version 14+)
- MSSQL
- C# or Java
- .NET (version 7+)
Preferred Skills:
- Microsoft Azure
- Serverless functions
- Azure Auth
- UI/UX Design
- Microsoft Azure DevOps
- DevOps Pipelines / Deployment automation
- EntryID / Authentication Flows
Qualifications:
- Relevant Degree or IT Qualification
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain front-end applications using Angular 14+
- Create and optimize backend services using C# or Java
- Work with MSSQL databases for data storage and retrieval
- Implement and maintain UI/UX designs
- Collaborate with the team using Microsoft Azure DevOps
- Contribute to the development of serverless functions in Microsoft Azure
- Assist in implementing and maintaining authentication flows
- Participate in DevOps processes, including pipeline setup and deployment automation
Technical Environment:
- Front-end: Angular 14+
- Back-end: .NET 7+, C# or Java
- Database: Microsoft SQL
- Cloud: Microsoft Azure
- DevOps: Azure DevOps
- Additional: Microsoft Serverless Functions, EntryID/Authentication Flows
The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in front-end development with Angular, complemented by full stack capabilities. Experience with Microsoft Azure and related technologies is highly desirable. The ability to contribute to UI/UX development will be considered a significant advantage.
