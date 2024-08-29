C# Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Full Stack Developer with a strong focus on UI development, Angular (version 14+), backend technologies such as C# or Java, and experience with .NET (version 7+) and Microsoft Azure. The ideal candidate will have a passion for building scalable, high-quality, and high-performance web applications. This role requires a strong understanding of both frontend and backend technologies and a proven track record of delivering robust software solutions in a cloud environment.

Job Description:

This position will primarily focus on front-end development while requiring full stack capabilities.

Essential Skills:

UI Development

Angular (version 14+)

MSSQL

C# or Java

.NET (version 7+)

Preferred Skills:

Microsoft Azure

Serverless functions

Azure Auth

UI/UX Design

Microsoft Azure DevOps

DevOps Pipelines / Deployment automation

EntryID / Authentication Flows

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree or IT Qualification

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain front-end applications using Angular 14+

Create and optimize backend services using C# or Java

Work with MSSQL databases for data storage and retrieval

Implement and maintain UI/UX designs

Collaborate with the team using Microsoft Azure DevOps

Contribute to the development of serverless functions in Microsoft Azure

Assist in implementing and maintaining authentication flows

Participate in DevOps processes, including pipeline setup and deployment automation

Technical Environment:

Front-end: Angular 14+

Back-end: .NET 7+, C# or Java

Database: Microsoft SQL

Cloud: Microsoft Azure

DevOps: Azure DevOps

Additional: Microsoft Serverless Functions, EntryID/Authentication Flows

The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in front-end development with Angular, complemented by full stack capabilities. Experience with Microsoft Azure and related technologies is highly desirable. The ability to contribute to UI/UX development will be considered a significant advantage.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

