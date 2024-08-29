C# Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 29, 2024

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Full Stack Developer with a strong focus on UI development, Angular (version 14+), backend technologies such as C# or Java, and experience with .NET (version 7+) and Microsoft Azure. The ideal candidate will have a passion for building scalable, high-quality, and high-performance web applications. This role requires a strong understanding of both frontend and backend technologies and a proven track record of delivering robust software solutions in a cloud environment.

Job Description:
This position will primarily focus on front-end development while requiring full stack capabilities.

Essential Skills:

  • UI Development
  • Angular (version 14+)
  • MSSQL
  • C# or Java
  • .NET (version 7+)

Preferred Skills:

  • Microsoft Azure
  • Serverless functions
  • Azure Auth
  • UI/UX Design
  • Microsoft Azure DevOps
  • DevOps Pipelines / Deployment automation
  • EntryID / Authentication Flows

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Degree or IT Qualification

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain front-end applications using Angular 14+
  • Create and optimize backend services using C# or Java
  • Work with MSSQL databases for data storage and retrieval
  • Implement and maintain UI/UX designs
  • Collaborate with the team using Microsoft Azure DevOps
  • Contribute to the development of serverless functions in Microsoft Azure
  • Assist in implementing and maintaining authentication flows
  • Participate in DevOps processes, including pipeline setup and deployment automation

Technical Environment:

  • Front-end: Angular 14+
  • Back-end: .NET 7+, C# or Java
  • Database: Microsoft SQL
  • Cloud: Microsoft Azure
  • DevOps: Azure DevOps
  • Additional: Microsoft Serverless Functions, EntryID/Authentication Flows

The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in front-end development with Angular, complemented by full stack capabilities. Experience with Microsoft Azure and related technologies is highly desirable. The ability to contribute to UI/UX development will be considered a significant advantage.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

