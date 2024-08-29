Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Join us as a Data Engineer, where you’ll enhance our data infrastructure and drive value from our retail data across South Africa and Africa. You’ll focus on developing Python ETL processes, optimizing SQL queries, and managing our reporting database. This role requires both technical expertise and the ability to communicate complex data insights effectively.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience with Python, SQL, and data visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau).

Familiarity with Python-based ETL tools such as PySpark or Apache Airflow.

Knowledge of Kimball and Inmon data warehousing approaches.

Experience with AWS services, including Redshift, RDS, and EC2; PostgreSQL is a plus.

Strong communication skills for conveying technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to work in a dynamic, results-oriented team environment.

Preferred:

Experience in developing or maintaining ETL processes.

Professional cloud certifications.

Background as a data analyst or BI analyst.

Database administration experience is a bonus.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

data engineer

