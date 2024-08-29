eSIM takes centre stage in next-gen laptops

Users expect several things from our devices. They want them to be fast, powerful, and run the software of our choice. They also want them to have reliable connectivity, whether connectiong to WiFi to be productive or remotely managing a device to update it.

When inside an office, people primarily use WiFi. But in almost every other circumstance, they connect to mobile networks through a SIM card. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module – it contains information that enables someone to connect to a mobile network. We all know about SIM cards because we use them in our phones, and sometimes tablets and laptops. These tiny plastic items are a mainstay of the modern era.

Now, a new contender – the eSIM – is changing how we connect on the go. First launched during the 2010s, eSIMs are becoming prevalent among next-generation laptops.

Normal SIMs create issues

SIM cards may be ubiquitous, but they are not universal. As anyone who has travelled will know, changing carriers can be a real drag when you keep swapping SIM cards.

A SIM card provides access to a chosen mobile network, working well when the network has strong coverage. However, when travelling or in areas with weak signals, users often need to switch to a different network, which requires changing SIM cards.

Swapping SIMs causes numerous hassles, especially when travelling. Operators can charge different prices for their SIMs, and retailers can mark these up when selling to travellers. Then, you must load money onto the SIM or deal with arcane pricing models. Alternatively, if available, you can turn on roaming, but that becomes very expensive.

Companies that manage large numbers of devices also have hassles with SIMs. They often buy these in bulk, saving money. But they have to store and manage dozens, if not hundreds, of physical cards, adding management and storage expenses. If they need to replace a device’s SIM, it has to be done physically, even though those devices are often with their users at remote offices or on the road.

“A SIM card provides access to your chosen mobile network,” says Renasha Papiah, business manager, commercial and education at Acer Africa. “This works well when your network has strong coverage, but if you travel or encounter areas with weak signals, you often need to switch to a different network, which requires changing SIM cards.”

The always-there SIM

An eSIM is a permanent SIM embedded onto a device’s circuit board, though much smaller – at least half the size of a nano-SIM. eSIMs first appeared in the early 2010s on remote devices that controlled sensors in factories and hard-to-reach sites, then appeared on phones starting in 2017.

Conceptually, they are the same as a regular SIM: they contain data that lets a device connect to a specific network. Yet, unlike a regular SIM, eSIMs can be reprogrammed to work on other networks. Rather than swap a SIM, one can change networks simply by scanning a QR code or entering a digit code.

There are also mobile apps that store the profiles of multiple networks and change the eSIM’s information every time a device needs to change networks.

Travelling with an eSIM offers significant convenience. Users can pre-purchase eSIMs for different destinations and easily switch networks as they move, reducing hassle and allowing for cost savings by comparing prices in advance.

eSIMs also enable new SIM card uses. For example, some large festivals have offered promotional eSIMs that give visitors unlimited connectivity while on the festival grounds, and numerous shared offices offer eSIMs to connect securely to their local networks.

IT and device administrators are becoming particularly fond of eSIMs because they are much easier to handle, and all the information is stored digitally, “If you have a thousand SIMs, you need to keep them somewhere. Now, you can keep all thousand in one database,” Papiah says.

The always-connected laptop

SIMs are a natural fit for phones, while laptops still tend to favour Wi-Fi connections. However, eSIMs are adding a new connectivity dimension to laptops, such as the Acer TravelMate models, which offer eSIM-enabled 4G LTE connectivity. This added feature means more convenience for users and administrators, particularly business travellers who can enjoy immediate connectivity to local networks without the hassle of swapping SIM cards.

“Laptops with eSIMs offer the same advantages as eSIM-enabled phones. Users can easily switch between networks and store profiles for multiple networks, making travel more convenient. For corporate teams managing devices remotely, eSIMs eliminate the need to physically ship SIM cards or provide spares. Additionally, eSIMs enhance security, reducing the risks associated with public WiFi by enabling more secure connections through mobile networks,” says Papiah.

More laptops, especially business and premium models, are adding eSIMs to support the always-connected needs of modern professionals and IT departments. This technology is defining the next generation of laptops.