Front-end Developer (Angular and/or React) – Port Elizabeth – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a skilled and experienced Front-end Developer with expertise in Angular and/or React to join our client’s team in Port Elizabeth.

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing user interfaces using Angular and/or React frameworks. They will work closely with the design team to ensure a seamless and visually appealing user experience. The Front-end Developer will also be responsible for optimizing applications for maximum speed and scalability. Additionally, they will collaborate with back-end developers to ensure a smooth integration between front-end and back-end systems.

Responsibilities

Develop user interfaces using Angular and/or React frameworks

Collaborate with design team to create engaging and visually appealing user experiences

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

Collaborate with back-end developers to ensure seamless integration between front-end and back-end systems

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in front-end development

Conduct code reviews to ensure high-quality and efficient code

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

3-5 years experience in front-end development, including Angular and/or React

Proficient in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Experience working with responsive and mobile-first designs

Solid understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them

Familiarity with version control systems such as Git

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills

Good communication and collaboration skills

Benefits

Salary: Negotiable

Desired Skills:

