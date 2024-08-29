Full Stack Developer – Use your brilliant talents to develop digital experiences that transform brands and grow businesses
We are looking for a creative Full Stack Developer with a strong background in SharePoint development. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in developing, deploying, and maintaining SharePoint solutions, alongside proficiency in a broad range of full stack technologies. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining web applications that meet the needs of our clients, ensuring seamless integration with SharePoint.
This is not a remote working position and standard working hours from the office in Sandown, Sandton will apply.
Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing and maintaining SharePoint sites, workflows, and custom web parts
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design and deliver new features and functionalities
- Writing clean, scalable and efficient code across both front-end and back-end technologies
- Troubleshooting and resolving issues related to SharePoint and other web applications
- Ensuring the performance, quality and responsiveness of applications
- Integrating SharePoint with other enterprise applications as required
- Staying updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our solutions are cutting-edge
- Participating in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to other team members
- Contributing to the continuous improvement of the development process
Requirements:
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Completed Matric
- Completed Degree (BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics) – this is an absolute must have
- Minimum 5 years Development experience
- Mandatory: Proven experience in SharePoint development, including SharePoint Online, SharePoint Server, and SharePoint Designer
- Strong experience in front-end technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, [URL Removed]
- Proficiency in back-end development: Python, Node.js, C#, .NET, PHP, Symfony
- Experience with database management systems: SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL
- Familiarity with version control systems such as Git
- Experience with RESTful APIs and web services
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or in a team environment
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Note:
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
Why you should apply:
- Casual working environment
- No dress code…
Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- SharePoint
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- angular
- react.js
- Python
- node.js
- C#
- .Net
- PHP
- symfony
- Sql Server
- Mysql
- postgresql
- version control
- restful api
- cloud platforms
- devOps practices
- mobile development frameworks
- agile methodologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree