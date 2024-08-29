Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Full Stack Developer – Use your brilliant talents to develop digital experiences that transform brands and grow businesses

We are looking for a creative Full Stack Developer with a strong background in SharePoint development. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in developing, deploying, and maintaining SharePoint solutions, alongside proficiency in a broad range of full stack technologies. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining web applications that meet the needs of our clients, ensuring seamless integration with SharePoint.

This is not a remote working position and standard working hours from the office in Sandown, Sandton will apply.

Responsibilities:

Designing, developing and maintaining SharePoint sites, workflows, and custom web parts

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design and deliver new features and functionalities

Writing clean, scalable and efficient code across both front-end and back-end technologies

Troubleshooting and resolving issues related to SharePoint and other web applications

Ensuring the performance, quality and responsiveness of applications

Integrating SharePoint with other enterprise applications as required

Staying updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our solutions are cutting-edge

Participating in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to other team members

Contributing to the continuous improvement of the development process

Requirements:

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Completed Matric

Completed Degree (BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics) – this is an absolute must have

Minimum 5 years Development experience

Mandatory: Proven experience in SharePoint development, including SharePoint Online, SharePoint Server, and SharePoint Designer

Strong experience in front-end technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, [URL Removed]

Proficiency in back-end development: Python, Node.js, C#, .NET, PHP, Symfony

Experience with database management systems: SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL

Familiarity with version control systems such as Git

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or in a team environment

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Note:

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

Why you should apply:

Casual working environment

No dress code…

Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

