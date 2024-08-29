GenAI to trigger a spike in cybersecurity spend

Worldwide end user spending on information security is projected to total $212-billion in 2025 – an increase of 15,1% from 2024 – according to a new forecast from Gartner which says that this year’s spend is estimated to reach $183,9-billion.

“The continued heightened threat environment, cloud movement, and talent crunch are pushing security to the top of the priorities list and pressing chief information security officers (CISOs) to increase their organisation’s security spend,” says Shailendra Upadhyay, senior research principal at Gartner. “Furthermore, organisations are currently assessing their endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) needs and making adjustments to boost their operational resilience and incident response following the CrowdStrike outage.”

The adoption of AI and generative AI (GenAI) continue to increase investments in security software markets like application security, data security and privacy, and infrastructure protection. Through 2025, GenAI will trigger a spike in the cybersecurity resources required to secure it leading to an expected 15% increase on security software spending.

Since the release of GenAI, attackers are increasingly employing tools along with large language models (LLMs) to carry out large-scale social engineering attacks and Gartner predicts that by 2027, 17% of total cyberattacks/data leaks will involve generative AI.

As organisations continue to move to the cloud, Gartner analysts expect an increase in cloud security solutions and the market share of cloud-native solutions will grow. The combined cloud access security brokers (CASB) and cloud workload protection platforms (CWPP) market is estimated to reach $8,7-billion in 2025 – up from a forecasted $6,7-billion in 2024.

The global skills shortage in the cybersecurity industry is a major factor driving investment in the security services market (security consulting services, security professional services, and managed security services) which is expected to grow faster than the other security segments.