Hybrid working reduces holiday childcare stress

A study of over 1 000 working parents by International Workplace Group found that 61% said school holidays are stressful due to juggling childcare and work commitments. In contrast, 63% have their working life impacted by family routine during the holidays.

This, in turn, affects workplace productivity over holiday time, with 42% of parents saying they reduce their working hours – while half (49%) resort to annual leave to take care of their children.

Over three-quarters of parents (78%) say they would use local workspaces to alleviate stress if employers gave them better access and greater choice over when and where they work. This is particularly pertinent to younger parents, with 92% of those aged 35 or under saying they would use a local workspace if they could.

The substantial costs associated with childcare means that half of parents (49%) opt to use their annual leave to care for their children during holidays. Moreover, over one in 10 (12%) parents exhaust all their annual leave for childcare – and one in 20 (6%) have to take unpaid leave to manage their responsibilities.

The stress of the holidays has been shown to negatively impact families with almost a quarter of parents (23%) reporting family arguments over childcare, and one in five (19%) feeling like their child resented them due to working during the holidays.

Additionally, the burden of holiday childcare stress was disproportionately felt by mothers (27%), who are nearly twice as likely to feel like their children resented them due to the pressures of balancing work and home, compared to fathers (14%).

The exponential growth of hybrid working in recent years has changed how businesses operate. Another recent International Workplace Group study shows that three-quarters (74%) of CEOs say asking employees to work full-time from a central office is not a business priority.

Another study by International Workplace Group this year also found that hybrid working has been instrumental in facilitating a better balance for women between their work responsibilities and family commitments – with 89% reporting an improvement in this due to flexible working.

This advocacy from business leaders is starting to make a difference to their employees; compared to the same data captured in 2023, it is clear that hybrid working is continuing to make a difference to parents’ experiences. There has been an 8% decrease in family arguments over childcare and, despite the numbers still being high, a 6% drop in parents having to use annual leave to cater for childcare responsibilities.

Mark Dixon, CEO of IWG, comments: “The findings from this latest study underscore the significant challenges that school holidays can bring to working parents with many feeling the strain of balancing childcare and work. Our research shows that parents are saying that hybrid working can alleviate much of this pressure – and we’re seeing a strong demand for local workspaces that can provide parents with the flexibility and convenience they need during the longer summer break.”

Fatima Konig, chief commercial officer of IWG, adds: “Hybrid working not only supports the well-being of families, but also contributes to the overall mental health and job satisfaction of employees. Employers can foster a more supportive and productive work environment by accommodating the needs of working parents through better access to a range of places to work, particularly local workspaces during these peak times.”