Intermediate C# Developer

Join a company that will offer significant advantages in terms of experience gained, particularly in the field of cybersecurity and secure communications.

You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, which is deployed across 15 countries. This exposure provides deep expertise in encryption, network security, and data privacy, areas that are increasingly critical in the global digital landscape.

We are seeking a talented Software Developer to design, develop, and modify both general and specialised software solutions. Analyse user needs and develop systems that enhance operational efficiency.

Tasks:

Modify software to correct errors, adapt to new hardware, or improve performance.

Direct software testing and validation procedures.

Collaborate with customers or other departments regarding project status and technical issues.

Analyse and recommend systems installation or modification plans.

Coordinate software installation and monitor equipment functionality.

Train users on new or modified systems.

Required Skills:

Application Development

IT Infrastructure & Networking

Software Testing

Action Planning & Assessment

IT Data Management

Compliance & Regulation Adherence

.Net MAUI

Verbal and Written Communication

Presentation Skills

Qualifications:

Education: Recognised software development certification/degree/diploma (Essential)

Experience: Minimum of 3 years’ experience with relevant programming languages or technologies (Essential)



NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



Salaries are negotiable and based on each individual’s skills, qualifications, and experience in line with market standards.

Desired Skills:

C#

.net

development

programming

