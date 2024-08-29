IT Project Administrator at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

Aug 29, 2024

  • Responsibilities
  • Establishing effective project communication plans and ensuring their execution.
  • Break projects into doable tasks and set timeframes and goals.-
  • Liaising with company stakeholders and internal team to identify and define project requirement, scope, and objectives.-
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, plan, milestone, reports and project management tools.-
  • Project / program tracking and highlighting Risks and mitigation plan.-
  • Tracking the timelines for the projects.-
  • Retrieve necessary information (e.g., user/client requirements and relevant case studies)-
  • Ensuring company needs are met as the project / program evolves.- Act as a Single point of Contact and handle and issues that arise.-
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, plan, milestone, and reports.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Administration
  • Business Management
  • to prepare and interpret flowcharts
  • schedules
  • reports

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

