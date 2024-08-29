IT Project Administrator at M&M Consulting

- Responsibilities
- Establishing effective project communication plans and ensuring their execution.
- Break projects into doable tasks and set timeframes and goals.-
- Liaising with company stakeholders and internal team to identify and define project requirement, scope, and objectives.-
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, plan, milestone, reports and project management tools.-
- Project / program tracking and highlighting Risks and mitigation plan.-
- Tracking the timelines for the projects.-
- Retrieve necessary information (e.g., user/client requirements and relevant case studies)-
- Ensuring company needs are met as the project / program evolves.- Act as a Single point of Contact and handle and issues that arise.-
Desired Skills:
- Business Administration
- Business Management
- to prepare and interpret flowcharts
- schedules
- reports
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree