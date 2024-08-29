IT Support Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

We are seeking an experienced IT Support Administrator to join our clients team in Centurion. In this critical role, you will play a key part in managing and optimizing our IT infrastructure, ERP systems, and hosting services in collaboration with third-party providers. As the first line of support, you will ensure seamless operation of our systems and contribute to the development of IT strategies that align with our business goals

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee and coordinate various IT services, including negotiating with suppliers.

Manage and support Dynamics GP software, ensuring it meets organizational needs.

Develop, maintain, and execute IT strategies that align with our business objectives.

Manage and optimize network infrastructure and systems to ensure operational efficiency.

Implement best practices for data security and recommend new technologies to enhance performance.

Provide support for system upgrades, specifically for Dynamics GP.

Skills, Experience & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in technology or a related field is preferred.

Minimum of six years of experience working with Dynamics GP (versions [Phone Number Removed];, or 2018).

Strong background in Accounting, Finance, and Budgeting.

Hands-on experience with SQL Server.

Experience in a manufacturing environment is preferred.

Proven experience working with customized ERP packages and integrating them with Dynamics GP.

IT management experience is essential.

Reporting Line: The successful candidate will report directly to the IT Manager

