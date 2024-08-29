IT Technician

Fixed Term Contract – One year
- Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level 4 qualification
- A+ and N+ Certification, MCSE / CCNA
- Up to 2 years practical experience (Level 1);
- 2-3 years practical experience (Level 2)
- At least 5 years practical experience (Level 3) Solid VOIP Skills
- Ability to diagnose and repair hardware and software on desktops and notebooks
- Working knowledge/exposure of various models of printers
- Must pass security clearance (if required by the customer)
- Able to assist with standby after hours
- Valid/Legal drivers licence
. KEY TASKS:
- Perform hardware and software calls within required Service Levels following company procedures
- Sound knowledge/experience on SLA’s;
- Travel to customer sites and maintain vehicles to be available
- Complete job cards/electronic systems and sign stock receipts as required
- Identify opportunities to grow the business of the company
- Ensure safekeeping of stock under control
- File all administration in accordance to company policy
- Perform monthly stock takes after hours with management
SELF DEVELOPMENT
Desired Skills:
- Must be customer focused and have effective productivity/work output
- Administration and stock control abiity
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines whilst ensuring quality is maintained
About The Employer:
Sizwe Africa IT Group