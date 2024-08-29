IT Technician

Aug 29, 2024

Fixed Term Contract – One year

  • Grade 12 or equivalent NQF level 4 qualification
  • A+ and N+ Certification, MCSE / CCNA
  • Up to 2 years practical experience (Level 1);
  • 2-3 years practical experience (Level 2)
  • At least 5 years practical experience (Level 3) Solid VOIP Skills
  • Ability to diagnose and repair hardware and software on desktops and notebooks
  • Working knowledge/exposure of various models of printers
  • Must pass security clearance (if required by the customer)
  • Able to assist with standby after hours
  • Valid/Legal drivers licence

. KEY TASKS:

  • Perform hardware and software calls within required Service Levels following company procedures
  • Sound knowledge/experience on SLA’s;
  • Travel to customer sites and maintain vehicles to be available
  • Complete job cards/electronic systems and sign stock receipts as required
  • Identify opportunities to grow the business of the company
  • Ensure safekeeping of stock under control
  • File all administration in accordance to company policy
  • Perform monthly stock takes after hours with management

SELF DEVELOPMENT

Desired Skills:

  • Must be customer focused and have effective productivity/work output
  • Administration and stock control abiity
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines whilst ensuring quality is maintained

About The Employer:

Sizwe Africa IT Group

