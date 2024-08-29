Mid Java Software Engineer

Hire Resolve’s Client is looking for a talented Mid Java Software Engineer to join their team. As a Mid Java Software Engineer, you will play a crucial role in developing and maintaining software applications. Their team is a well-established company that values innovation and encourages professional growth.

In this role, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain high-quality software solutions. You will also contribute to the improvement and optimization of existing applications, as well as troubleshoot and debug software issues.

If you are passionate about Java development and thrive in a dynamic and collaborative environment, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software applications using Java.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of software systems.

Contribute to the improvement and optimization of existing applications.

Troubleshoot and debug software issues to ensure robust and reliable performance.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to drive innovation.

Participate in code reviews to ensure adherence to best practices and coding standards.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

Proven experience as a Java Software Engineer.

Minimum 3-5+ years

Strong understanding of software development principles and best practices.

Proficiency in Java programming language.

Experience with Spring Framework and ORM tools (Hibernate, JPA).

Knowledge of SQL and database management.

Experience with version control systems (Git, SVN).

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong teamwork and collaboration abilities.

Good communication skills.

Benefits:

Salary: R360K/yr – R960K/yr, negotiable

Training & Development

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Kay-Leen Du Preez at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Mid Java Software Engineer

Mid Java Software Engineer

Mid Java Software Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position