Network Support Engineer – Remote

Supporting the company customers globally, the Network Engineer will be responsible for managing and supporting customer firewalls, networks and connectivity including:

Fortinet and other vendors licensing and lifecycle management (Forticare/etc)

Network design and deployment, including security, wired and wireless LAN, WAN, SD-WAN and SASE (Fortinet/Cisco/Cato/Unifi)

NOC services including status and performance monitoring and reporting

Assist with technical escalation of network related issues from the customer support team

Managing workflow using Tickets and Service Requests

Aid customer retention and satisfaction

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Qualifications:

Cisco CCNA or above

Fortinet NSE4 desired

Cato SASE experience/certification desired

Experience:

5+ years’ experience in a customer facing Network support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.

Technical skills:

Excellent knowledge of networks, routing & switching – including Layer 2 and 3 networking, routing protocols, SSL + IPSec VPN solutions and high-availability network design and management

Firewall experience including Fortinet, Palo Alto, Cisco / Meraki (Fortinet required)

Switch experience including Cisco, HP, Aruba, Unifi

WLAN experience including FortiAP, Cisco / Meraki, Unifi

VOIP experience

In-depth troubleshooting capabilities including packet sniffer

Azure / AWS networking experience

SNMP, WMI, syslog experience

Soft Skills:

Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience

A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude

Fanatical attention to detail

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)

Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

Managed services

Azure / AWS

Layer 2 and 3

Firewall experience

