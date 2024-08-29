Project Manager at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor of Science Degree or Bachelor of Technology Degree or a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering

Must be registered with SACPCMP as a Professional Project Manager

Must have 5-8 years of experience managing crude oil pumps.

Must have experience working on a Transnet pipeline

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Managing Crude Oil Pumps

Transnet Pipeline

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

Project Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

