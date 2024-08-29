Project Manager at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor of Science Degree or Bachelor of Technology Degree or a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering
Must be registered with SACPCMP as a Professional Project Manager
Must have 5-8 years of experience managing crude oil pumps.
Must have experience working on a Transnet pipeline
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Managing Crude Oil Pumps
- Transnet Pipeline
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession
About The Employer:
Project Manager
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund