Python & AWS Software Engineer (Expert) 2488 – Gauteng Pretoria

Python & AWS Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Expertise in API and ETL development
- Git development branching strategies and development approaches
- CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions
- Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage
- Terraform and IAC deployments; PySpark pipeline development
- Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases
- Linux scripting and environment usage
- AWS Development Skills and proficient in programming (Python(preferred) or Java or SQL)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Data and API Mining
- Knowledge on Security best practices
- Advanced monitoring of systems, when to create alerts and setting up alerting pipelines.
- Be comfortable with Data Structures and Algorithms
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Able to refine and plan stories and EPICs
- Architecting solutions to business solutions
- Experience with ODBC and file syncs
- Experience with pre-commit hooks and coding standards i.e. clean coding standards and PEP8
- Github copilot
- Docker container creation and usage
- Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Knowledge of Jira, Confluence and Agile methodologies
- Data Analysis
- ITSM knowledge
- User support ticket management
- MS Teams and the Microsoft office suite
- Knowledge of Palantir Foundry would be an advantage
- Knowledge of Frontend BI Tools would be an advantage (PowerBI, Tableau, Qlikview)
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Relevant IT / Engineering Degree
- 5+ years’ experience in Python (decorators, advanced class manipulation, dependency injection etc) (essential)
- 5+ years’ experience in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, Dynamodb, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM etc) (essential)
- 5+ years’ experience in software development
- 5+ years’ experience in SQL (advantageous)
- AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect (advantageous)
