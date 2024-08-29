Python & AWS Software Engineer (Expert) 2488 – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 29, 2024

Python & AWS Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Expertise in API and ETL development
  • Git development branching strategies and development approaches
  • CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions
  • Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage
  • Terraform and IAC deployments; PySpark pipeline development
  • Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases
  • Linux scripting and environment usage
  • AWS Development Skills and proficient in programming (Python(preferred) or Java or SQL)
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Data and API Mining
  • Knowledge on Security best practices
  • Advanced monitoring of systems, when to create alerts and setting up alerting pipelines.
  • Be comfortable with Data Structures and Algorithms
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Able to refine and plan stories and EPICs
  • Architecting solutions to business solutions
  • Experience with ODBC and file syncs
  • Experience with pre-commit hooks and coding standards i.e. clean coding standards and PEP8
  • Github copilot
  • Docker container creation and usage
  • Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assist with identification and management of risks.
  • Knowledge of Jira, Confluence and Agile methodologies
  • Data Analysis
  • ITSM knowledge
  • User support ticket management
  • MS Teams and the Microsoft office suite
  • Knowledge of Palantir Foundry would be an advantage
  • Knowledge of Frontend BI Tools would be an advantage (PowerBI, Tableau, Qlikview)

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Relevant IT / Engineering Degree
  • 5+ years’ experience in Python (decorators, advanced class manipulation, dependency injection etc) (essential)
  • 5+ years’ experience in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, Dynamodb, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM etc) (essential)
  • 5+ years’ experience in software development
  • 5+ years’ experience in SQL (advantageous)
  • AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Python Developer
  • AWS Software Engineer
  • API and ETL development

Learn more/Apply for this position