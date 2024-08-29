SA is having a fintech revolution

Fintech, or financial technology, refers to the integration of technology into offerings by financial services companies to improve their use of financial services.

The fintech landscape in South Africa has undergone significant transformation over the past few years, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer expectations, writes Amritesh Anand, vice-president and MD: technology services group at In2IT Technologies.

As traditional financial institutions grapple with the rise of fintech companies, the sector presents a unique blend of disruption, regulatory challenges, and growth opportunities.

In South Africa, fintech has emerged as a vital force, providing innovative solutions that challenge conventional banking practices. With the increasing adoption of mobile banking and digital payment systems, fintech companies are reshaping how consumers interact with financial services.

According to Statista, the South African fintech market is projected to grow significantly, with the digital assets market expected to reach a volume of approximately $9,46-billion by 2028, growing at an annual rate of 5,8% between 2024 and 2028. This growth reflects a broader trend where fintech is enhancing financial inclusion, particularly among underserved populations.

Fintech plays a crucial role in addressing the financial needs of low-income individuals and communities that have historically been excluded from traditional banking systems. Many South Africans, especially those in rural areas or informal settlements, face significant barriers to accessing financial services due to factors such as geography, lack of identification, and high costs associated with traditional banking.

Fintech solutions are designed to overcome these barriers by offering accessible, affordable, and user-friendly financial services through digital platforms. For instance, mobile banking applications allow users to open accounts and conduct transactions without the need for physical bank branches, which are often scarce in rural areas.

This accessibility is vital in a country where, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), a significant portion of the population remains unbanked or underbanked.

The rapid growth of fintech has not come without its challenges. Regulatory bodies in South Africa, such as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the FSCA are tasked with ensuring that the fintech sector operates within a framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding consumer interests.

In recent years, the SARB established a fintech unit to explore the implications of fintech innovations on policies and regulations. This proactive approach aims to create a balanced regulatory environment that encourages innovation while addressing potential risks associated with new technologies, such as data privacy and cybersecurity.

As fintech companies continue to disrupt traditional banking in South Africa, third-party IT service providers play a crucial role in facilitating this transformation by offering several key benefits to businesses.

Firstly, by outsourcing IT functions to specialised providers, companies can achieve significant cost efficiency, allowing them to allocate resources more effectively and focus on core business activities while leveraging the expertise of IT professionals.

Additionally, these third-party companies bring specialised knowledge and skills that may not be available in-house, particularly in critical areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and software development, enabling businesses to implement cutting-edge technologies without the steep learning curve typically associated with such advancements.

Furthermore, as businesses grow, their IT needs evolve, and third-party providers offer scalable solutions that can be adjusted according to changing demands, ensuring that companies can respond swiftly to market changes without incurring significant overhead costs.

This outsourcing also allows businesses to enhance their focus on core competencies, concentrating on primary objectives and strategies while leaving technical challenges to experts, which can lead to improved productivity and innovation within the organisation.

Finally, third-party IT companies can expedite the development and deployment of new technologies and services, providing the agility that is crucial in the fast-paced fintech environment where being first to market can offer a significant competitive advantage.

The fintech sector in South Africa is at a pivotal juncture, characterised by rapid growth, regulatory evolution, and significant opportunities for businesses. As fintech continues to disrupt traditional financial services, the role of third-party IT companies becomes increasingly vital.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of these providers, businesses can navigate the complexities of the fintech landscape, enhance their operational efficiency, and ultimately drive growth.

With the right strategies and partnerships, South African businesses can harness the potential of fintech to improve customer experiences, expand financial inclusion, and contribute to the overall economic development of the country. As the regulatory environment continues to adapt, the future of fintech in South Africa looks promising, with ample opportunities for innovation and collaboration.