Senior IT Support Engineer (On-site) – Remote Remote

Senior IT Support Engineer (On-site) – Remote

Role: Senior IT Support Engineer (On-site)

Location: Gauteng



An established and successful IT Managed Services company is looking for a dynamic Snr IT Support Engineer to join their amazing team! Having been in business for over 30 years, they utilise cutting edge technology and deal with mid-sized and enterprise clients such as Standard Bank. They are looking for a Snr IT Support Engineer who has excellent troubleshooting skills, a high level understanding of IT infrastructure with the ability to keep calm under pressure. In addition, you will have strong interpersonal skills and be client centric, always looking to go the extra mile for your clients. There is a lot of opportunity for growth and development, they are looking for Engineers who are passionate about new technology and who want to grow.

Role and experience required:

5+ years relevant experience with assisting clients either remotely and onsite

Advanced troubleshooting

Server management and support experience required

Ability to assist with implementations when required

Assist with Standby when requested

Solid experience in Virtualization (VMware/Hyper-V)

Strong experience in MS Office 365 administration (setting up, implementations and support)

Strong networking skills: support and implementation (if required)

Advanced Desktop support

Solid IT Security experience including configuring firewalls: IE Sophos / FortiGate or other

MS Azure experience beneficial

Veeam backups experience beneficial

Must have own car and license

Qualifications/Certifications required:

MCSE

A+ N+

Beneficial to have:

Sophos firewall certification or other firewall certifications such as FortiGate

Solid firewall knowledge and experience

SQL knowledge and experience would be advantageous

Strong Windows Server and Platform knowledge and experience

Veeam experience very beneficial

Mikrotik experience is a plus

Fabulous career advancement opportunities if you prove yourself as this company is growing at tremendous rate. A supportive working environment with positive and friendly team members. This is an exciting space to be in for any Senior Systems Engineer!

Desired Skills:

MCSE

Server support

Azure

SQL

