Senior Python Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Full Stack Developer – Specialists in custom software solutions designed to promote seamless automation of tasks in any industry

We are recruiting a highly skilled and motivated Full Stack Developer to join a dynamic team. The successful candidate will have a strong background in the .Net stack, particularly C# and Blazor, playing a role in developing and maintaining aviation software solutions.

This is not a remote working position and standard working hours from the office in Centurion, will apply.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement software solutions

Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including analysis, design, testing, and deployment

Build web applications using Blazor to create responsive, interactive user interfaces.

Develop and maintain server & client-side applications using C# and the .NET framework

Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve software defects and issues

Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge

Contribute to code reviews and maintain code quality and best practices

Ensure the scalability, performance, and security of applications

Requirements:

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Completed Matric

Completed Degree (BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics) – this is an absolute must have

Minimum 5 years professional experience in .Net development using C#

Experience with Blazor

Experience with Blazor for building web applications will be advantageous

Experience with .NET MAUI for building cross platform apps will be advantageous

Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Strong understanding of the .NET framework and Entity Framework Core

Experience with database systems (e.g., SQL Server, MySQL)

Experience with version control systems & Git

Experience with development of Web-APIs

Experience with CI/CD

Knowledge of software design patterns and best practices

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills (a great attitude)

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Why you should apply:

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies in the aviation industry

Ongoing professional development and training opportunities

Collaborative, innovative & fun work environment

Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

