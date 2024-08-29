Senior Python Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Full Stack Developer – Specialists in custom software solutions designed to promote seamless automation of tasks in any industry
We are recruiting a highly skilled and motivated Full Stack Developer to join a dynamic team. The successful candidate will have a strong background in the .Net stack, particularly C# and Blazor, playing a role in developing and maintaining aviation software solutions.
This is not a remote working position and standard working hours from the office in Centurion, will apply.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement software solutions
- Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including analysis, design, testing, and deployment
- Build web applications using Blazor to create responsive, interactive user interfaces.
- Develop and maintain server & client-side applications using C# and the .NET framework
- Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve software defects and issues
- Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge
- Contribute to code reviews and maintain code quality and best practices
- Ensure the scalability, performance, and security of applications
Requirements:
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Completed Matric
- Completed Degree (BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics) – this is an absolute must have
- Minimum 5 years professional experience in .Net development using C#
- Experience with Blazor
- Experience with Blazor for building web applications will be advantageous
- Experience with .NET MAUI for building cross platform apps will be advantageous
- Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Strong understanding of the .NET framework and Entity Framework Core
- Experience with database systems (e.g., SQL Server, MySQL)
- Experience with version control systems & Git
- Experience with development of Web-APIs
- Experience with CI/CD
- Knowledge of software design patterns and best practices
- Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team
- Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills (a great attitude)
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Why you should apply:
- Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses
- Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies in the aviation industry
- Ongoing professional development and training opportunities
- Collaborative, innovative & fun work environment
Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree