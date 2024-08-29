Senior Software Developer – Nextjs – Western Cape Brackenfell

Our client has an opportunity for an innovative and skilled Senior Software Developer-Next.js.
The person will work with our high performing teams of technology experts to develop software in an agile environment. As a Senior Software Developer-Next.js specializing in Cloud and Web Solutions, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining web applications and cloud-based solutions. This role demands proficiency in both front-end and back-end development, leveraging modern frameworks and deployment technologies to deliver high-quality, scalable software. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to integrate and enhance various systems, ensuring robust and efficient solutions that meet client needs.
Main Responsibilities will include:
-
Technical architectural design
-
Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture
-
Maintain and manage existing source code
-
Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements
-
Review and improve code
-
Run tests and fix bugs
-
Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities
-
Develop technical solutions to complex business problems
-
Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects
-
Design and develop data analysis solutions
-
Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements
-
Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines-
Qualifications and Experience required
-
You have completed a relevant 3/4 year degree or diploma (Honours or postgrad preferred)or have comparable practical experience
-
A minimum of 5 or more years’ experience building custom web-based applications
-
Know and understand Design Patterns
Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns
-
You are T-shaped – you possess broad general knowledge of the development landscapeand deep knowledge of your area of expertise
-
You are a polyglot – you possess a strong multi-language toolbox and know how to applythese effectively to the software you are developing
-
You have strong programming skills in TypeScript/JavaScript and Node.js.
-
You have expertise in web development, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
-
You have experience with modern front-end frameworks, such as [URL Removed]
Desirable, but not Essential:
-
Solid understanding of computer networking.
-
Familiarity with Linux environments.
-
Experience with [URL Removed]
-
Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience advantageous
Desired Skills:
- next.js
- typescript
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- SOLID