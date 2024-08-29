Software Developer

Responsibilities:
- Analyse the existing C++ codebase and design a high-performance rewrite in a language of your choice.
- Develop and optimize new features, ensuring they meet performance and scalability requirements.
- Process MIME-formatted emails, manipulate content, and add business cards, disclaimers, banners, and tracking links.
- Implement regular expressions to ensure correct placement of business cards in replies and forwarded emails.
- Extract business logic from PostgreSQL stored procedures and re implement it at the API layer.
- Collaborate with the DevOps team to integrate the application into a micro services architecture on Azure Kubernetes.
- Ensure the application remains highly performant, scalable, and secure.
- Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest development standards and best practices in your chosen language.
- Troubleshoot and debug issues in a timely manner.
- Work closely with other developers, product managers, and stakeholders to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Desired Skills:
- C++
- JAVA
- MIME
- SQL
- Postresql
- API
- Devops
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree