Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 29, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Analyse the existing C++ codebase and design a high-performance rewrite in a language of your choice.
  • Develop and optimize new features, ensuring they meet performance and scalability requirements.
  • Process MIME-formatted emails, manipulate content, and add business cards, disclaimers, banners, and tracking links.
  • Implement regular expressions to ensure correct placement of business cards in replies and forwarded emails.
  • Extract business logic from PostgreSQL stored procedures and re implement it at the API layer.
  • Collaborate with the DevOps team to integrate the application into a micro services architecture on Azure Kubernetes.
  • Ensure the application remains highly performant, scalable, and secure.
  • Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.
  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest development standards and best practices in your chosen language.
  • Troubleshoot and debug issues in a timely manner.
  • Work closely with other developers, product managers, and stakeholders to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • JAVA
  • MIME
  • SQL
  • Postresql
  • API
  • Devops

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

