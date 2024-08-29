Technical Architect (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A software engineering and data science consultancy with a global reach supports a diverse range of clients, including large enterprises and emerging startups across South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States. They are currently seeking a Technical Architect responsible for designing and providing the roadmap for ServiceNow solutions on the ServiceNow Platform. This role involves collaborating with users and team members to define the requirements of the designed solutions, acting as a trusted advisor to clients, and accurately scoping the efforts required to implement the proposed solutions.

DUTIES:

Lead project teams to help clients solve complex business problems through creative and innovative solutions.

Participate in requirement gathering phases to provide time estimation for users’ needs.

Analyze technical development requirements.

Create and update existing solution and configuration documentation.

Deploy solutions in a test environment and conduct required testing before moving to production to ensure quality.

Implement best practices in coding and design according to ServiceNow standards and community guidelines.

Follow the ITIL process to develop solutions.

Identify opportunities to automate and enhance the end-user experience.

Develop integrations with third-party tools or ServiceNow-to-ServiceNow integration using Scripted and OOB REST API and SOAP web services.

Validate technical solutions before deployment.

Train and provide knowledge transfers to new team members.

Support go-live and hyper care phases.

Conduct technical assessments of new plugin installations and configurations to set up business processes.

Contribute to ServiceNow upgrades, patching, and release management cycles.

Contribute to the continuous improvement of processes, standards, agile methodologies, and tools while ensuring adherence to coding and quality standards.

Collaborate with stakeholders and team members.

Guide junior members of the team when required.

COMMENTS:

