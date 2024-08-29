Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng Faerie Glen

My client is searching for someone that can:

Write a Software Specifications Document

Can do UML modelling

Draw up Flow Charts

User requirements specifications Document

Work in Agile environment

Can present well and communicate with clients

Can retrieve requirements from clients and document the requirements

Someone that can assist with Requirements and Analysis part of the SDLC

Someone that can take ownership of their work.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

UML

Flow chart

Software Specification Document

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

