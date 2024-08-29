Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng Faerie Glen

My client is searching for someone that can:
- Write a Software Specifications Document
- Can do UML modelling
- Draw up Flow Charts
- User requirements specifications Document
- Work in Agile environment
- Can present well and communicate with clients
- Can retrieve requirements from clients and document the requirements
- Someone that can assist with Requirements and Analysis part of the SDLC
- Someone that can take ownership of their work.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- UML
- Flow chart
- Software Specification Document
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years