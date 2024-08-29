The business case for gender equality

The global push for gender equality in the workplace has reached a pivotal moment – one that promises to accelerate progress like never before.

This is according to Gugu Mjadu, executive GM: marketing at Business Partners Limited, who believes South Africa still faces substantial challenges in achieving gender equality in the workplace.

“The main obstacle remains the widespread expectation that women should take care of the household and raise the children – a mindset that is particularly entrenched in rural areas. Even in South African cities, where these traditional views are less dominant, many women still bear the brunt of domestic responsibilities in addition to their full-time jobs.”

This inequality persists despite a growing body of research indicating the positive impact of gender parity on business performance. Studies consistently show that businesses with greater gender diversity outperform those dominated by male leadership and staff.

One prominent example is a study by BlackRock, which found that companies with greater gender parity at all levels of their workforce outperformed companies that are furthest away from parity by 29% per year between 2013 and 2022.

While the fight for gender equality has traditionally been grounded in notions of fairness and justice, Mjadu states that the strong business case for gender diversity is becoming increasingly clear.

“Businesses that foster gender parity are not only contributing to social progress but are also reaping tangible benefits. These gender-balanced businesses report higher turnover, increased profitability, and greater creativity within teams. Interestingly, both men and women also report higher job satisfaction in workplaces with a more balanced gender mix.”

However, several factors continue to hinder the progress towards full gender equality. These include old-fashioned gender expectations, a lack of female role models, and the gender pay gap, which limits women’s resources to start their own businesses.

Additionally, the structure of work itself often poses a significant challenge. In most businesses, working hours remain rigid, remote work is discouraged, and career breaks for child-rearing negatively impact promotion prospects. Small businesses also rarely consider the proximity of facilities such as schools and crèches.

Mjadu believes that August, as Women’s Month, is a good time for business owners to assess gender equality within their own organisations and to consider the advantages of employing and promoting more women.

“Businesses that offer flexible working hours, remote work options, and support structures such as crèche facilities will find it easier to attract and retain female talent. Moreover, those that empower female managers and cultivate a culture of work-life balance will become sought-after employers.

“In this way, South African business owners can play a pivotal role in advancing gender equality while simultaneously boosting their bottom line,” Mjadu concludes.