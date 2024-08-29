Explore the role:
Our client a major operator in the auto-logistics arena is seeking a VPC Support Technician to be based in Umlaas, Camperdown.
This role involves diagnostic code reading, addressing non-starter issues, and performing warranty repairs.
If you are qualified Technician with the required experience, we would love to hear from you!
What’s in it for you?
- Competitive remuneration
- Company benefits
- An established company culture which values collaboration
- The opportunity to grow and develop within the company.
Required core competencies:
- Matric
- Technical Trade test qualification ( Auto Electrical/ Mechanical)
- Working Knowledge of EV/ HEV
- Fully computer literate
- 2 years experience in a similar role
- Own transport
- Stripping and assembly of panels and parts
You’ll stand out if you have:
- Ability to work under pressure
- Team player
- Familiar with basic wiring techniques
- Industry safety and quality standards
Excited to learn more?
Desired Skills:
