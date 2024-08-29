VPC Support Technician

Aug 29, 2024

Explore the role:

Our client a major operator in the auto-logistics arena is seeking a VPC Support Technician to be based in Umlaas, Camperdown.

This role involves diagnostic code reading, addressing non-starter issues, and performing warranty repairs.

If you are qualified Technician with the required experience, we would love to hear from you!

What’s in it for you?

  • Competitive remuneration
  • Company benefits
  • An established company culture which values collaboration
  • The opportunity to grow and develop within the company.

Required core competencies:

  • Matric
  • Technical Trade test qualification ( Auto Electrical/ Mechanical)
  • Working Knowledge of EV/ HEV
  • Fully computer literate
  • 2 years experience in a similar role
  • Own transport
  • Stripping and assembly of panels and parts

You’ll stand out if you have:

  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Team player
  • Familiar with basic wiring techniques
  • Industry safety and quality standards

Excited to learn more? Apply online now!

Desired Skills:

  • VPC Support Technician
  • VPC Support Technician
  • VPC Support Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position