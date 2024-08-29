VPC Support Technician

Explore the role:

Our client a major operator in the auto-logistics arena is seeking a VPC Support Technician to be based in Umlaas, Camperdown.

This role involves diagnostic code reading, addressing non-starter issues, and performing warranty repairs.

If you are qualified Technician with the required experience, we would love to hear from you!

What’s in it for you?

Competitive remuneration

Company benefits

An established company culture which values collaboration

The opportunity to grow and develop within the company.

Required core competencies:

Matric

Technical Trade test qualification ( Auto Electrical/ Mechanical)

Working Knowledge of EV/ HEV

Fully computer literate

2 years experience in a similar role

Own transport

Stripping and assembly of panels and parts

You’ll stand out if you have:

Ability to work under pressure

Team player

Familiar with basic wiring techniques

Industry safety and quality standards

Desired Skills:

