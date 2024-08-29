Welding Robot Programmer at Square 1 Recruitment – Gauteng Boksburg

Our client who is an industry giant in conveyor systems and solutions, is looking for a highly skilled welding Robot Programmer. You will play a key role in programming, configuring, and optimizing their robotic welding systems. Your expertise will ensure that their production processes are efficient and their welds meet the highest quality standards. Working closely with engineering teams, you’ll develop welding programs, troubleshoot issues, and implement continuous improvements.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement welding programs for robotic systems, particularly on FANUC platforms.

Set up and fine-tune parameters to achieve precise and consistent welds.

Collaborate with engineering teams to integrate robotic welding systems into existing production lines.

Ensure seamless operation and alignment with project specifications.

Analyze welding processes to identify areas for improvement.

Make recommendations to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and maintain high-quality standards.

Diagnose and resolve issues related to robotic welding systems, including software, hardware, and mechanical components.

Maintain accurate records of welding programs, modifications, and system configurations.

Create and update technical documentation and standard operating procedures.

Provide training and support to production staff on the operation and maintenance of robotic welding systems.

Ensure all welding operations adhere to safety standards and regulatory requirements.

Implement best practices for the safe operation and maintenance of robotic systems.

Requirements Requirements

Technical training and experience in robotic welding systems.

Proven experience programming and operating robotic welding systems in an industrial setting.

Familiarity with various robotic platforms (e.g., FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Delfoi) is preferred.

Proficiency in robot programming languages (e.g., RAPID, KRL, TIA Portal).

Strong understanding of welding techniques (MIG, CO2, TIG, Stick) and robotics hardware, sensors, and controls.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues effectively.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail in programming and system configuration.

If you’re a skilled Welding Robot Programmer ready to take on a new challenge, we want to hear from you!

BenefitsR200 per hour

Desired Skills:

Programmer

Robotics

Welding

Mechanical

Industrial

Trade

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.

This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.



