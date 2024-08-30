Applications now open for ISPA Inspires sponsorships

Smart young South Africans aspiring to careers in the ICT industry are invited to submit their applications for consideration for the fifth instalment of the ISPA Inspires educational sponsorship from Monday (2 September).

ISPA is South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB) and the sponsorship opportunity helps showcase promising future ICT sector entrants to ISPA’s 235 members, while also creating industry access points for young people with a passion for ICT.

“South Africa’s most forward-thinking tech and telecoms firms are very likely to be ISPA members and this membership base remains dedicated to fostering the growth of young South African ICT talent,” says Sasha Booth-Beharilal, ISPA chair.

Aurora Vani, chairperson of ISPA’s Social Development Working Group, adds: “ISPA is committed to empowering the next generation of ICT professionals. The ISPA Inspires educational sponsorship programme provides vital support for aspiring students and strengthens our community by fostering growth and innovation within the sector.”

Thembelihle Mzobe, Mduduzi Shangase (2024), Maile Selala, Ruchelle Coetzee (2023), Tracey Bungu (2022), Fabian Brijlal and Jordy Kafwe (2021) are the young tech superstars that have been recipients of this funding programme that has helped propel them towards rewarding careers in ICT.

To be considered for the ISPA Inspires bursaries for the 2025 academic year, visit the ISPA Inspires website and ensure that you submit your application before 30 October 2024.

Sponsorship is available to applicants from universities, TVET and technical colleges as well as from any institution providing accredited ICT training or sector-specific courses that aim to address South Africa’s skills shortage.