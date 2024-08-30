BI Developer (Data Bricks) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a talented BI Developer to join our dynamic AI, Data, and Analytics team at iOCO, based in Cape Town with a hybrid working model. In this role, you will use your expertise in Databricks and other BI tools to design, develop, and maintain business intelligence solutions that empower data-driven decision-making. You will play a crucial part in transforming data into actionable insights for our clients, enabling them to achieve their strategic goals.

What you’ll do:

Design and develop BI solutions, including dashboards, reports, and data visualizations, using Databricks and other BI tools.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather business requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Build and maintain ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from various sources into data warehouses or data lakes.

Optimize data models for performance and scalability, ensuring efficient data retrieval and reporting.

Develop and manage data cubes and other multidimensional data structures for enhanced analytics.

Monitor and maintain data quality, governance, and security standards.

Provide support and training to end users on BI tools and solutions.

Your expertise:

4 + years of experience as a BI Developer or in a similar role.

Strong experience with Databricks, including SQL, Delta Lake, and data transformation.

Proficiency in BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or Qlik.

Experience with data modeling, ETL processes, and building data pipelines.

Familiarity with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP) and data integration tools (Azure Data Factory, Apache Kafka, etc.).

Solid understanding of database management systems, data warehousing, and data architecture.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Data Science, or a related field.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

