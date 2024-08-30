Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our Client seeks a Data Analyst to provide a data administrative service to the business by accurately capturing and updating master data in line with business standards and data rules in order to maintain data quality. This role is responsible for the maintenance of data and management of information in SAP S/4 HANA.
Responsibilities:
- Monitors, processes and maintains all master data cleansing requests
- Assists with troubleshooting data issues and resolves as per the agreed business rules and data standards
- Assists with Extraction of Data Reports and Dashboards and the reconciliation of Data to source systems
- Applies a sound understanding of business rules and data standards applicable to each business area
- Captures, updates, verifies and reports data as per defined data standards and in line with the data quality policy
- Ensures that the data quality dimensions for accuracy, completeness, consistency and integrity are met for master data
- Detects and remedies data inaccuracies together with input from Business as soon as these are identified
- Monitors and refers to the data quality scorecards to reduce data anomalies on an ongoing basis
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data & Analytics Management, Information Services, or related discipline
- At least 5 years of Master Data or Business Analysis experience
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience working with master data or business processes in the retail sector
- A proven track record in managing multiple business demands
- Good working knowledge of SAP modules including Finance, Supply Chain, Sales & Distribution and Plant Maintenance
- A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity
- Must have a high stress tolerance and the ability to work efficiently under pressure
- Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, to interface effectively with all levels of colleagues and with external customers in a team orientated manner
- An innovative thinker and ability to solve complex problems
- Must be collaborative, influential, and rational
- Precise planning and excellent organisational/administration skills
- Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail
- Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results
- Excellent service orientation
Desired Skills:
- Master data
- Business analysis
- SAP 4 Hana
- Data Cleansing
- Data standards
- Data analysis
- Data Quality
- Data Reports
- Retail
- Data Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Retail company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid