Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our Client seeks a Data Analyst to provide a data administrative service to the business by accurately capturing and updating master data in line with business standards and data rules in order to maintain data quality. This role is responsible for the maintenance of data and management of information in SAP S/4 HANA.

Responsibilities:

Monitors, processes and maintains all master data cleansing requests

Assists with troubleshooting data issues and resolves as per the agreed business rules and data standards

Assists with Extraction of Data Reports and Dashboards and the reconciliation of Data to source systems

Applies a sound understanding of business rules and data standards applicable to each business area

Captures, updates, verifies and reports data as per defined data standards and in line with the data quality policy

Ensures that the data quality dimensions for accuracy, completeness, consistency and integrity are met for master data

Detects and remedies data inaccuracies together with input from Business as soon as these are identified

Monitors and refers to the data quality scorecards to reduce data anomalies on an ongoing basis

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data & Analytics Management, Information Services, or related discipline

At least 5 years of Master Data or Business Analysis experience

A minimum of 2 years’ experience working with master data or business processes in the retail sector

A proven track record in managing multiple business demands

Good working knowledge of SAP modules including Finance, Supply Chain, Sales & Distribution and Plant Maintenance

A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity

Must have a high stress tolerance and the ability to work efficiently under pressure

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, to interface effectively with all levels of colleagues and with external customers in a team orientated manner

An innovative thinker and ability to solve complex problems

Must be collaborative, influential, and rational

Precise planning and excellent organisational/administration skills

Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail

Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results

Excellent service orientation

