Data Architect

The purpose of the Data Architect role is to lead the data architecture strategy and to ensure that systems supports business intelligence and analytics. The incumbent must drive innovation in data management, define industry-leading reference architecture, and design robust database solutions.

Role responsibilities

Monitors, processes and maintains all master data cleansing requests

Leverage technologies to improve data management processes & drive success.

Define & implement the strategy around data governance, data privacy & security

Defining reference architecture

Design & implement effective database solutions & models to store and retrieve company data.

Examine and identify database structural necessities by evaluating client operations, applications, and programming.

Assess database implementation procedures to ensure compliance.

Oversee the migration of data from legacy systems to new solutions.

Monitor the system performance.

Manage the data engineers on both the SAP BW and Microsoft Fabric teams

Contribute to the overall data platform strategy, road-mapping, data product delivery, information security and compliance

Identify areas of innovation in data tools and techniques, and recognise appropriate timing for adoption

Qualification and experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data & Analytics Management, Information Services, or related discipline

At least 7 years’ experience within a data environment

Demonstrated ability with both Microsoft Fabric and SAP Business Warehouse

A proven track record in managing multiple business demands

Proven experience working with and co-ordinating multi-business stakeholders and business owners in a retail environment

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP BW

Microsoft fabric

data platform

road mapping

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position