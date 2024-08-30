The purpose of the Data Architect role is to lead the data architecture strategy and to ensure that systems supports business intelligence and analytics. The incumbent must drive innovation in data management, define industry-leading reference architecture, and design robust database solutions.
Role responsibilities
- Monitors, processes and maintains all master data cleansing requests
- Leverage technologies to improve data management processes & drive success.
- Define & implement the strategy around data governance, data privacy & security
- Defining reference architecture
- Design & implement effective database solutions & models to store and retrieve company data.
- Examine and identify database structural necessities by evaluating client operations, applications, and programming.
- Assess database implementation procedures to ensure compliance.
- Oversee the migration of data from legacy systems to new solutions.
- Monitor the system performance.
- Manage the data engineers on both the SAP BW and Microsoft Fabric teams
- Contribute to the overall data platform strategy, road-mapping, data product delivery, information security and compliance
- Identify areas of innovation in data tools and techniques, and recognise appropriate timing for adoption
Qualification and experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Data & Analytics Management, Information Services, or related discipline
- At least 7 years’ experience within a data environment
- Demonstrated ability with both Microsoft Fabric and SAP Business Warehouse
- A proven track record in managing multiple business demands
- Proven experience working with and co-ordinating multi-business stakeholders and business owners in a retail environment
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP BW
- Microsoft fabric
- data platform
- road mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund