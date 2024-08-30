Data Engineer

Aug 30, 2024

The purpose of the Data Engineer is to develop cutting-edge reporting solutions within a data landscape. You’ll gather requirements, design, develop, and test SAP BW objects, and build end-to-end BI solutions. Expertise in data modelling, HANA integration, and SAP modules will be crucial.

Role responsibilities

  • Design, develop, and test SAP BW objects including data sources, DSOs, Composite Providers, transformations, DTP’s and other queries to meet technical specifications
  • Models the SAP BW system with the LSA++ methodology
  • Develop HANA Calculation Views with integration to SAP BW
  • Design and build end-to-end BI solutions that will extract data from multiple systems
  • Develop proof-of-concept prototypes with fast iteration and experimentation
  • Work on projects to integrate data from various internal systems and cloud platforms
  • Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases and monitoring and evaluation performance
  • Supports existing data warehouse process chains and associated models, queries, CDS Views
  • Coordinates and support testing for regular maintenance routines – service pack upgrades, storage migration, site switches etc.
  • Work closely with business customers, Business Analysts, and team members to understand the business requirements that drive the analysis and design of quality technical solutions

Qualification and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Data & Analytics Management or related discipline
  • At least 5 – 7 years’ experience with SAP Business Warehouse (BW)
  • Strong understanding of BI and Data Warehousing concepts
  • Extensive knowledge in data modelling, particularly based on the BW/4HANA concept
  • Experience in SAP BW Modelling, Extraction and Report Design, Query Designer and SAP Business Objects tool
  • Knowledge in BW related ABAP coding
  • Strong working knowledge of SAP modules including Finance, Supply Chain, Sales & Distribution and Plant Maintenance
  • Experience working with and co-ordinating multi-business stakeholders and business owners in a retail environment

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BW
  • HANA
  • SAP S4
  • Modeling
  • ABAP
  • DTP
  • DSO
  • Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

