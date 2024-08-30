Data Engineer

Data is always changing, but that’s the byte of life… Looking for a Data Engineer to be primarily responsible for creating and managing a solid data architecture on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This rapidly evolving Company works across multiple countries and exciting sectors

Key Responsibilities :



The development of scalable data infrastructure on GCP, encompassing data lakes, data warehouses, and data pipelines, should be undertaken.

Performance Optimization: To guarantee effective data processing and analysis, adjust and enhance the analytical systems’ performance.

Designing, putting into practice, and overseeing data pipelines to load, extract, and transform data from a variety of sources into target systems is known as data pipeline development.

Database management: Keep an eye on BigQuery’s analytical databases to guarantee data security, performance, and integrity.

Data Solution Design: Create and put into action scalable data solutions to satisfy changing demands from different stakeholders.

Integrate and manage data supplied by partners and third-party businesses through data integration.

Data Quality: To increase the accuracy and quality of your data, troubleshoot and fix any relevant issues.

Data Requests: Quickly and effectively respond to both internal and external data requests.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or 10+ years of relevant experience in data engineering or a related field.

Proficiency in at least one programming language, with a preference for Python and Java.

Experience with cloud platforms, particularly Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Strong expertise in data pipeline tools such as Apache Beam, Apache Spark, etc.

Proven experience with BigQuery and traditional SQL databases.

Demonstrated experience in designing and managing data warehouses.

Advanced SQL skills, including the ability to write and optimize complex queries.

Familiarity with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Qlik, Looker Studio, etc.

This is a hybrid role based at the foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town.

