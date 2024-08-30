Data Engineer

Aug 30, 2024

Data is always changing, but that’s the byte of life… Looking for a Data Engineer to be primarily responsible for creating and managing a solid data architecture on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This rapidly evolving Company works across multiple countries and exciting sectors
Key Responsibilities :

  • The development of scalable data infrastructure on GCP, encompassing data lakes, data warehouses, and data pipelines, should be undertaken.
  • Performance Optimization: To guarantee effective data processing and analysis, adjust and enhance the analytical systems’ performance.
  • Designing, putting into practice, and overseeing data pipelines to load, extract, and transform data from a variety of sources into target systems is known as data pipeline development.
  • Database management: Keep an eye on BigQuery’s analytical databases to guarantee data security, performance, and integrity.
  • Data Solution Design: Create and put into action scalable data solutions to satisfy changing demands from different stakeholders.
  • Integrate and manage data supplied by partners and third-party businesses through data integration.
  • Data Quality: To increase the accuracy and quality of your data, troubleshoot and fix any relevant issues.
  • Data Requests: Quickly and effectively respond to both internal and external data requests.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or 10+ years of relevant experience in data engineering or a related field.
  • Proficiency in at least one programming language, with a preference for Python and Java.
  • Experience with cloud platforms, particularly Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
  • Strong expertise in data pipeline tools such as Apache Beam, Apache Spark, etc.
  • Proven experience with BigQuery and traditional SQL databases.
  • Demonstrated experience in designing and managing data warehouses.
  • Advanced SQL skills, including the ability to write and optimize complex queries.
  • Familiarity with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Qlik, Looker Studio, etc.

This is a hybrid role based at the foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town.

