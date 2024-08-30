Data Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

The purpose of the Data Engineer is to develop cutting-edge reporting solutions within a data landscape. You’ll gather requirements, design, develop, and test SAP BW objects, and build end-to-end BI solutions. Expertise in data modelling, HANA integration, and SAP modules will be crucial.
Role responsibilities
- Design, develop, and test SAP BW objects including data sources, DSOs, Composite Providers, transformations, DTP’s and other queries to meet technical specifications
- Models the SAP BW system with the LSA++ methodology
- Develop HANA Calculation Views with integration to SAP BW
- Design and build end-to-end BI solutions that will extract data from multiple systems
- Develop proof-of-concept prototypes with fast iteration and experimentation
- Work on projects to integrate data from various internal systems and cloud platforms
- Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases and monitoring and evaluation performance
- Supports existing data warehouse process chains and associated models, queries, CDS Views
- Coordinates and support testing for regular maintenance routines – service pack upgrades, storage migration, site switches etc.
- Work closely with business customers, Business Analysts, and team members to understand the business requirements that drive the analysis and design of quality technical solutions
Qualification and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Data & Analytics Management or related discipline
- At least 5 – 7 years’ experience with SAP Business Warehouse (BW)
- Strong understanding of BI and Data Warehousing concepts
- Extensive knowledge in data modelling, particularly based on the BW/4HANA concept
- Experience in SAP BW Modelling, Extraction and Report Design, Query Designer and SAP Business Objects tool
- Knowledge in BW related ABAP coding
- Strong working knowledge of SAP modules including Finance, Supply Chain, Sales & Distribution and Plant Maintenance
- Experience working with and co-ordinating multi-business stakeholders and business owners in a retail environment
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- HANA
- SAP S4
- Modeling
- ABAP
- DTP
- DSO
- Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund