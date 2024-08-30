Data Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

The purpose of the Data Engineer is to develop cutting-edge reporting solutions within a data landscape. You’ll gather requirements, design, develop, and test SAP BW objects, and build end-to-end BI solutions. Expertise in data modelling, HANA integration, and SAP modules will be crucial.

Role responsibilities

Design, develop, and test SAP BW objects including data sources, DSOs, Composite Providers, transformations, DTP’s and other queries to meet technical specifications

Models the SAP BW system with the LSA++ methodology

Develop HANA Calculation Views with integration to SAP BW

Design and build end-to-end BI solutions that will extract data from multiple systems

Develop proof-of-concept prototypes with fast iteration and experimentation

Work on projects to integrate data from various internal systems and cloud platforms

Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases and monitoring and evaluation performance

Supports existing data warehouse process chains and associated models, queries, CDS Views

Coordinates and support testing for regular maintenance routines – service pack upgrades, storage migration, site switches etc.

Work closely with business customers, Business Analysts, and team members to understand the business requirements that drive the analysis and design of quality technical solutions

Qualification and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Data & Analytics Management or related discipline

At least 5 – 7 years’ experience with SAP Business Warehouse (BW)

Strong understanding of BI and Data Warehousing concepts

Extensive knowledge in data modelling, particularly based on the BW/4HANA concept

Experience in SAP BW Modelling, Extraction and Report Design, Query Designer and SAP Business Objects tool

Knowledge in BW related ABAP coding

Strong working knowledge of SAP modules including Finance, Supply Chain, Sales & Distribution and Plant Maintenance

Experience working with and co-ordinating multi-business stakeholders and business owners in a retail environment

