Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Data is always changing, but that’s the byte of life… Looking for a Data Engineer to be primarily responsible for creating and managing a solid data architecture on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This rapidly evolving Company works across multiple countries and exciting sectors
Key Responsibilities :
- The development of scalable data infrastructure on GCP, encompassing data lakes, data warehouses, and data pipelines, should be undertaken.
- Performance Optimization: To guarantee effective data processing and analysis, adjust and enhance the analytical systems’ performance.
- Designing, putting into practice, and overseeing data pipelines to load, extract, and transform data from a variety of sources into target systems is known as data pipeline development.
- Database management: Keep an eye on BigQuery’s analytical databases to guarantee data security, performance, and integrity.
- Data Solution Design: Create and put into action scalable data solutions to satisfy changing demands from different stakeholders.
- Integrate and manage data supplied by partners and third-party businesses through data integration.
- Data Quality: To increase the accuracy and quality of your data, troubleshoot and fix any relevant issues.
- Data Requests: Quickly and effectively respond to both internal and external data requests.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or 10+ years of relevant experience in data engineering or a related field.
- Proficiency in at least one programming language, with a preference for Python and Java.
- Experience with cloud platforms, particularly Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
- Strong expertise in data pipeline tools such as Apache Beam, Apache Spark, etc.
- Proven experience with BigQuery and traditional SQL databases.
- Demonstrated experience in designing and managing data warehouses.
- Advanced SQL skills, including the ability to write and optimize complex queries.
- Familiarity with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Qlik, Looker Studio, etc.
This is a hybrid role based at the foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town.
