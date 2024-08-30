Front End Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for 2 x Frontend Developers to join them on an independent contract basis / WORK FROM HOME / must have own laptop
Main Purpose of the Job
Develop new features as well as maintain existing functionality of Online Portal.
The job requires working together with other developers, designers and business stakeholders to improve the online customer experience
Outputs
- Implement new frontend functionality
- Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes
- Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design
Experience
At least 5 years’ experience in web development
Working with a design and user experience team to implement their ideas
Built and maintained a web app using Angular v2 or later, Angular experience should at least be 18 months
Built and maintained a web app using React
React experience should at least be 12 months preferably with modern React (functional components, hooks)
Skills
- Computer Science / Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial
- At least 5 years Web Development[Email Address Removed]s using React, Angular or Vue Web design experience is beneficial.
- HTML 5
- Modern JavaScript
- TypeScript
- SQL and REST API proficiency
- HTTP APIs
- NextJS
- Tailwind CSS
- Familiarity with Zustand for state management will be advantageous
- Up to date web development best practices
Desired Skills:
- Front-end Development
- React Native
- JavaScript React
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric