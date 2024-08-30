Front End Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for 2 x Frontend Developers to join them on an independent contract basis / WORK FROM HOME / must have own laptop

Main Purpose of the Job

Develop new features as well as maintain existing functionality of Online Portal.

The job requires working together with other developers, designers and business stakeholders to improve the online customer experience

Outputs

Implement new frontend functionality

Investigate the cause of bugs and implement fixes

Provide feedback to the design team and business on the appropriate way in which to implement functionality. This may include changes to the original design

Experience

At least 5 years’ experience in web development

Working with a design and user experience team to implement their ideas

Built and maintained a web app using Angular v2 or later, Angular experience should at least be 18 months

Built and maintained a web app using React

React experience should at least be 12 months preferably with modern React (functional components, hooks)

Skills

Computer Science / Information Systems qualifications would be beneficial

At least 5 years Web Development[Email Address Removed]s using React, Angular or Vue Web design experience is beneficial.

HTML 5

Modern JavaScript

TypeScript

SQL and REST API proficiency

HTTP APIs

NextJS

Tailwind CSS

Familiarity with Zustand for state management will be advantageous

Up to date web development best practices

Desired Skills:

Front-end Development

React Native

JavaScript React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position