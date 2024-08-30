Information Developer

Information Designer – SAC required to design, develop, and maintain dynamic stories and dashboards using SAP Analytics Cloud. In collaboration with business analysts, you will ensure data accuracy, and continuously improve designs with the latest features and best practices.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain reports and dashboards using SAP Analytics Cloud
- Collaborate with business analysts and other stakeholders to understand their reporting needs
- Ensure data accuracy and integrity by validating data sources and implementing data validation processes
- Continuously improve reports and dashboards by incorporating feedback from stakeholders and staying up to date with the latest SAP Analytics Cloud features and best practices
- Maintain Company UX guidelines
- Ad hoc training and support to users on SAP Analytics Cloud
- Any other ad hoc duties as required by management
Requirements:
- Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with at least 5 years of experience in SAC development
- Strong understanding of data analysis, data visualization, and business intelligence concepts
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Experience with other BI tools such as Power BI or QlikView
- Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL processes.
- Experience working in an agile development environment
- A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity
- Must have a high stress tolerance and the ability to work efficiently under pressure
- Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, to interface effectively with all levels of colleagues and with external customers in a team orientated manner
- An innovative thinker and ability to solve complex problems
- Must be collaborative, influential, and rational
- Precise planning and excellent organisational/administration skills
- Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail
- Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results
Desired Skills:
- SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAC
- Power BI
- QlikView
- ETL processes
- Data Analysis
- Agile development
- Data integrity
- Data accuracy
- UX guidelines
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Retail company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid