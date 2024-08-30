Information Developer

Information Designer – SAC required to design, develop, and maintain dynamic stories and dashboards using SAP Analytics Cloud. In collaboration with business analysts, you will ensure data accuracy, and continuously improve designs with the latest features and best practices.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain reports and dashboards using SAP Analytics Cloud

Collaborate with business analysts and other stakeholders to understand their reporting needs

Ensure data accuracy and integrity by validating data sources and implementing data validation processes

Continuously improve reports and dashboards by incorporating feedback from stakeholders and staying up to date with the latest SAP Analytics Cloud features and best practices

Maintain Company UX guidelines

Ad hoc training and support to users on SAP Analytics Cloud

Any other ad hoc duties as required by management

Requirements:

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with at least 5 years of experience in SAC development

Strong understanding of data analysis, data visualization, and business intelligence concepts

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Experience with other BI tools such as Power BI or QlikView

Familiarity with data warehousing concepts and ETL processes.

Experience working in an agile development environment

A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity

Must have a high stress tolerance and the ability to work efficiently under pressure

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, to interface effectively with all levels of colleagues and with external customers in a team orientated manner

An innovative thinker and ability to solve complex problems

Must be collaborative, influential, and rational

Precise planning and excellent organisational/administration skills

Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail

Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results

Desired Skills:

SAP Analytics Cloud

SAC

Power BI

QlikView

ETL processes

Data Analysis

Agile development

Data integrity

Data accuracy

UX guidelines

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Retail company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

