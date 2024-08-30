IT Administrator at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client, established in the 90’s and headquartered in Cape Town, has a global presence with over 500 employees. They are a diverse team of brilliant knowledge workers. The best and brightest engineers, developers and specialists within finance, HR, digital infrastructure and marketing will be your cohort. This company loves innovation utilising cutting-edge tech and digitised processes. They prioritise integrity, they are brilliant at supporting your academic career and internal promotion trajectory.

Position Overview:

This role is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys problem solving, managing service requests and providing IT support on a level 2 upwards basis. You will be part of a team that has overall responsibility for overseeing the service request queue, assisting with software security issues, and ensuring timely resolution of service requests. Key duties include handling work incident requests which are complex software related. All training and mentoring will be provided but you will never be bored!

To qualify, you need to be a nice person that enjoys learning and having fun. Your interpersonal skills – written and spoken do need to be above average in line with both the internal users and blue chip clients. You will bring IT administration experience, a solid understanding of Microsoft Active Directory, Office 365, desktop operating systems, ticketing systems experience and they will teach you everything else If you enjoy working in a dynamic environment, and can work independently as well as in a team, sometimes under pressure, this role could be a great fit for you.

What you will be doing:

Reflect your knowledge and experience of issue logging and resolution.

Help address and resolve desktop security threats to keep our systems secure.

Resolve service requests promptly, in line with the organisations highly professional SLAs.

Participate in meetings around R&D, automation and continuous improvement.

What you need:

A+, N+, MCSA certifications.

2 – 4 years in an IT administrator role with experience in administering Microsoft Active Directory.

Skilled in installing desktop operating systems and supporting Office 365 applications.

Familiarity with ticketing systems and work scheduling.

