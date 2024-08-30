IT Support Administrator (Accounting/Finance/Budgeting) – Gauteng Centurion

Exciting Opportunity in Pretoria! Our client is seeking an experienced IT Support Administrator to play a pivotal role in managing their IT infrastructure and ERP systems. You’ll be the first line of support for critical systems: Requiring a minimum of six years’ experience with Dynamics GP. A strong background in Accounting, Finance, and Budgeting is essential. This is a permanent on-site position offering a competitive package

Skills, Experience & Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Technology OR related discipline preferred.

Minimum six years of experience working with Dynamics GP [Phone Number Removed]; or 2018

Strong Accounting/Finance or Budgeting experience required.

Hands on experience with SQL Server

Experience in manufacturing environment preferred.

Experience working with customized ERP packages and integrating those systems with Dynamics GP.

Experience in IT Management.

Responsible for upgrading GP.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

Coordinate various IT services and negotiate with suppliers

Manage and support Dynamics GP software

Developing, maintaining and executing IT strategies aligned with business objectives.

Managing and optimizing their network infrastructure and systems.

Ensuring data security and implementing best practices.

Evaluating and recommending new technologies to improve efficiency.

Desired Skills:

IT support administrator

budget

Dynamics GP

ERP

SQL server

manufacturing

management

Employer & Job Benefits:

+ travel R3 600

