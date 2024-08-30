IT Support Administrator (Accounting/Finance/Budgeting)

Aug 30, 2024

Exciting Opportunity in Pretoria! Our client is seeking an experienced IT Support Administrator to play a pivotal role in managing their IT infrastructure and ERP systems. You’ll be the first line of support for critical systems: Requiring a minimum of six years’ experience with Dynamics GP. A strong background in Accounting, Finance, and Budgeting is essential. This is a permanent on-site position offering a competitive package
Skills, Experience & Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Technology OR related discipline preferred.
  • Minimum six years of experience working with Dynamics GP [Phone Number Removed]; or 2018
  • Strong Accounting/Finance or Budgeting experience required.
  • Hands on experience with SQL Server
  • Experience in manufacturing environment preferred.
  • Experience working with customized ERP packages and integrating those systems with Dynamics GP.
  • Experience in IT Management.
  • Responsible for upgrading GP.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

  • Coordinate various IT services and negotiate with suppliers
  • Manage and support Dynamics GP software
  • Developing, maintaining and executing IT strategies aligned with business objectives.
  • Managing and optimizing their network infrastructure and systems.
  • Ensuring data security and implementing best practices.
  • Evaluating and recommending new technologies to improve efficiency.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a real impact!

Desired Skills:

  • IT support administrator
  • budget
  • Dynamics GP
  • ERP
  • SQL server
  • manufacturing
  • management

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • + travel R3 600

Learn more/Apply for this position