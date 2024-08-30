IT Support Administrator (Accounting/Finance/Budgeting)

Exciting Opportunity in Pretoria! Our client is seeking an experienced IT Support Administrator to play a pivotal role in managing their IT infrastructure and ERP systems. You’ll be the first line of support for critical systems: Requiring a minimum of six years’ experience with Dynamics GP. A strong background in Accounting, Finance, and Budgeting is essential. This is a permanent on-site position offering a competitive package
Skills, Experience & Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Technology OR related discipline preferred.
- Minimum six years of experience working with Dynamics GP [Phone Number Removed]; or 2018
- Strong Accounting/Finance or Budgeting experience required.
- Hands on experience with SQL Server
- Experience in manufacturing environment preferred.
- Experience working with customized ERP packages and integrating those systems with Dynamics GP.
- Experience in IT Management.
- Responsible for upgrading GP.
Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
- Coordinate various IT services and negotiate with suppliers
- Manage and support Dynamics GP software
- Developing, maintaining and executing IT strategies aligned with business objectives.
- Managing and optimizing their network infrastructure and systems.
- Ensuring data security and implementing best practices.
- Evaluating and recommending new technologies to improve efficiency.
Desired Skills:
- IT support administrator
- budget
- Dynamics GP
- ERP
- SQL server
- manufacturing
- management
Employer & Job Benefits:
- + travel R3 600