IT Support Engineer (Tier 1) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Gauteng

About our client:

Our client, established in the 90’s and headquartered in Cape Town, has a global presence with over 500 employees. They are a diverse team of brilliant knowledge workers. The best and brightest engineers, developers and specialists within finance, HR, digital infrastructure and marketing will be your cohort. This company loves innovation utilising cutting-edge tech and digitised processes. They prioritise integrity, they are brilliant at supporting your academic career and internal promotion trajectory.

Position Overview:

In this role, you’ll play a key part in keeping systems secure by monitoring and addressing security threats. You’ll manage service requests, install and configure workstations, and handle user account management. You’ll also support IT administrators, maintain AV and access control equipment, and manage Office 365 applications. Our client is looking for someone with IT support experience, strong skills in Microsoft AD/Entra ID, networking, and troubleshooting. If you have a keen eye for detail, can prioritise effectively, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, this position offers a rewarding opportunity to make a significant impact.

What you will be doing:

Help monitor, investigate, and address security threats to keep systems safe.

Resolve service requests efficiently, ensuring timely support in line with SLAs.

Install and configure workstations to set up employees for success.

Manage user accounts, including creating, updating, and deleting, to keep systems organised.

Provide valuable support to IT Administrators, enhancing team effectiveness.

Assist with video conferencing, audio-visual, and access control equipment to ensure smooth operations.

Configure and manage Office 365 applications, such as Exchange, Teams, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, and Intune, to optimise productivity.

Participate in meetings and keep documentation up-to-date to support ongoing improvement and communication.

What you need:

Relevant certifications such as MCP, A+, N+, or M365 Certified Administrator.

4 – 6 years of experience in desktop support or Tier 1 IT support roles.

Experience administering and supporting Microsoft AD and/or Entra ID.

Skilled in installing and supporting desktop operating systems and Office 365 applications.

Ability to install, troubleshoot, and maintain desktops, printers, and voice applications.

Strong troubleshooting skills for networking and antivirus/security issues.

Capable of prioritising tasks, working under pressure, and adhering to policies.

