LG Electronics SA launches online store

LG Electronics South Africa has opened an online store that it hopes will change how South Africans buy tech.

Jinkook Kang, subsidiary president at LG Electronics South Africa, comments: “Now live at LG.com/za, our online store brings LG’s innovative gadgets straight to your fingertips, showcasing our unwavering commitment to putting customers first in ways never before seen in the local market.

“We did not just open an online store; we are unlocking a portal to the future of retail in South Africa, he adds. “This platform represents a fusion of LG’s pioneering technology with the vibrant spirit of South African consumers. It’s more than a shopping destination – it’s a digital playground where innovation meets aspiration, where every click brings you closer to experiencing the extraordinary.”

The new e-commerce hub includes LG products such as OLED and QNED televisions, monitors, and air conditioning units.

As a sweetener for early shoppers, LG is giving away an LG XBoom XG2T speaker valued at R1 199 for every purchase of R7 000 of more, up to 30 September 2024.

The company’s Premium Service is available for select items bought through the online store. This white-glove treatment includes complimentary delivery, expert installation, and dedicated ongoing support.

In addition, LG has created a variety of payment options to meet the different needs of South African consumers, including interest-free instalments and credit alternatives.