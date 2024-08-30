Mid Level Systems Analyst

SYSTEMS ANALYST (MID LEVEL)

OUR CLIENT HAS A 6 CONTRACT VACANCY FOR A SYSTEMS ANALYST (Mid Level) to start immediately. (ASAP)

This is a hybrid position and the candidate will work three days in office and two days from home. Office is based in Springs.

The successful candidate will have Technical Proficiency, Analytical Skills, Communication skills and Problem Solving within a Project Management Environment.

PLEASE NOTE: DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY IN FULL. NO CV’S WILL BE KEPT FOR FUTURE USE.

A Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

3 – 5 years experience in the required field.

Technical Proficiency: Strong understanding of IT systems, including software development, databases, and network infrastructure.

Strong understanding of IT systems, including software development, databases, and network infrastructure. Analytical Skills: Ability to analyze complex systems and data to identify issues and propose solutions.

Communication: Excellent communication skills to liaise between technical teams and business stakeholders.

Excellent communication skills to liaise between technical teams and business stakeholders. Problem-Solving: Strong problem-solving skills to address and resolve system issues.

Project Management: Experience in managing IT projects, including planning, execution, and monitoring.

Evaluate Systems: Assess current IT systems, including hardware, software, and network components, to identify areas for improvement.

Consultation: Work with managers and stakeholders to understand business requirements and how IT systems can support these needs.

Work with managers and stakeholders to understand business requirements and how IT systems can support these needs. System Design: Develop specifications and design new systems or enhancements to existing systems.

Implementation: Oversee the implementation of new systems, ensuring they are integrated smoothly into the existing IT infrastructure.

Oversee the implementation of new systems, ensuring they are integrated smoothly into the existing IT infrastructure. Testing: Conduct regular testing to ensure systems are functioning correctly and efficiently.

Training: Provide training and support to users on new systems and technologies.

Provide training and support to users on new systems and technologies. Documentation: Create and maintain documentation, including system manuals and user guides.

Cost Analysis: Perform cost-benefit analysis for proposed IT initiatives to ensure they are financially viable.

Desired Skills:

JIRA

SQL

Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Trello

Asana

